IMD predicts normal to above normal rains in East Vidarbha in August

Nagpur: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday has predicted normal to above normal rainfall in East Vidarbha in the month of August. For West Vidarbha, it has forecast normal to below normal rains in the month.

Vidarbha received 43 percent excess rainfall in the month of July. The region received 441.9 mm rainfall as against 309.3 mm of average normal rains during the period. With 529.3 mm rains, Yavatmal district received ‘large excess’ rainfall in July. During the month last year, the district recorded 259.6 mm average normal rains. Yavatmal district received 104 percent of total rainfall in July 2023.

In contrast, Gondia district received lowest rains in July (406.7 mm) against 428.6 mm of average normal, 5% below normal. Nagpur district recorded 404.3 mm rainfall in July as against 317.3 mm average normal last year, which is 27% above normal rainfall. Akola district received less monsoon rains in the first 15 days of July. The district recorded 39% above normal rainfall till the end of the month. Akola received 308.6 mm rainfall in July against 222.3 mm of average normal rainfall in the month. Washim and Chandrapur districts recorded 50% and 58% above normal rainfall, respectively in July.

Nagpur city received 167 mm rainfall in just 24 hours on July 26 which was the second highest rainfall in a day in the last 11 years. The highest 24 hour rains recorded in Nagpur city was 282 mm on July 7, 2018. The city received 516.2 mm cumulative rainfall in July. Last year, it recorded 628.7 mm of rain, which was the highest in the last 11 years.

Due to the lack of formation of low pressure area, weather in most parts of the region remained dry in the last 24 hours. Buldhana received 4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours followed by Amravati with 1.6 mm rainfall. Due to dry weather, maximum temperature increased with most parts of Vidarbha recording temperature above 30 degrees mark on Monday.

According to IMD, monsoon rains will reappear in Vidarbha from August 3 and it will cover East Vidarbha and some parts of West Vidarbha.

