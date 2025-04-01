IMD Issues Storm and Heavy Rain Alert for Maharashtra – Nagpur Braces for Intense Heat

Advertisement



Nagpur: Amid scorching summer temperatures across Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a much-needed weather update. The department has warned of heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds and hailstorms in several parts of the state over the next few days.

According to the IMD, a combination of moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal and a trough extending from Odisha to Tamil Nadu has created favorable conditions for thunderstorms. As a result, Maharashtra is expected to experience cloudy weather, gusty winds, and unseasonal rainfall over the next five days.

The forecast predicts that on Tuesday and Wednesday, most parts of the state could witness hailstorms, with wind speeds ranging between 40 to 60 km/h. Despite the anticipated rainfall, maximum temperatures are expected to range between 35 to 42 degrees Celsius. The IMD has also stated that the increase in humidity and rising temperatures are causing the formation of towering clouds, leading to unpredictable weather patterns.

Nagpur and Vidarbha: Scorching Heat Continues

In contrast to the expected rainfall in some parts of the state, Vidarbha continues to endure extreme heat. On Sunday, Nagpur recorded a high of 41.2°C, while Brahmapuri and Akola reported soaring temperatures of 42°C. Other cities such as Gondia, Washim, Gadchiroli, Wardha, Amravati, and Yavatmal also experienced temperatures around 40°C.

The Nagpur Weather Department has indicated that Vidarbha will likely continue facing high temperatures for the next two days. However, from mid-week onwards, cloud cover is expected to increase in some districts, potentially bringing thunderstorms, strong winds, and rainfall.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions as the weather conditions remain unpredictable. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing weather situation.

