    Published On : Sat, Jun 12th, 2021
    IMA to hold protest on June 18 against assault of doctors

    The Indian Medical Association will hold a protest on June 18 against assault on doctors, with the slogan of ‘save the saviours’.

    In a statement, the apex medical body asked all its state and local branches across the country to observe the protest by wearing black badges, masks, ribbons, shirts and running awareness campaign against violence targeting healthcare professionals.

    The IMA said press conferences will also be organised and they will also meet local NGOs and voluntary service leaders.

    It termed “extremely disturbing” a series of violence against doctors in the last two weeks in Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and other places.

    It demanded the implementation of central hospital and Health Care Professionals Protection Act with IPC and Code of Criminal Procedure, standardisation and augmentation of security in each hospital, and declaring hospitals as protected zones among others.

    “Action Committee of IMA, after considering all the aspects and to express our concern, anger and solidarity, has decided to observe the 18th June 2021 as IMA National Protest Day with demand to stop assault on the profession and the professionals with the slogan ‘Save the Saviors’,” the medical body said.

    It further said that June 15 will be observed as a National Demand Day and Press Meets will held across the country by branches.

    On yoga guru Ramdev’s alleged recent disparaging remarks against allopathy, the IMA said the legal course is underway and it will be followed up.

    “Ramdev has now publicly issued the new statement saying that ‘DOCTROS ARE DEVDOOTS’ and he will personally also go for vaccination. But the mental agony/verbal violence inflected on us, is unforgettable,” it said. –

