    Published On : Wed, Nov 4th, 2020

    Illegal thelas, vendors create nasty problems for Dhantoli Park residents

    Nagpur: A swarm of roadside thelas (handcarts) and encroaching vendors is proving to be a major headache for citizens residing near Dhantoli Park. The thelas and vendors are visited by crowds of miscreants and anti-social elements and the residents witness brawls on a daily basis. This nasty situation creates lots of problems for the residents. Traffic mess another issue that has to be faced by the citizens.

    At this place, NMC runs a shop meant for a divyang but the shop is managed by a healthy person. Loose cigarettes, despite ban, are being sold to customers at this shop. A slew of complaints lodged by residents at NMC’s Laxmi Nagar Zone regarding encroachment at Dhantoli Park fell on deaf ears as no action was initiated by the authorities.

    The Junior Engineer of Laxmi Nagar Zone Balpande, whern confronted, informed that some officials were sent to the spot for inspection. On the basis of their report, necessary action will be initiated.

    “The problem is that as soon as the officials leave the spot, the encroachers start their activities. If the NMC’s Anti-Encroachment Department along with police carry out action regularly, the encroachers will not dare to indulge in their illegal acts,” Balpande said.

