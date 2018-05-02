Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Illegal hooch den busted in Kapil Nagar, country liquor worth ₹ 35 k seized

    Nagpur: A special squad led by DCP Zone V, Neelotpal on Friday busted an illegal hooch den operating through a house under Kapil Nagar police station. Besides arresting a middle aged accused, cops have also seized 14 boxes of country made liquor worth ₹ 35,000.

    According to police sources, the special squad of DCP Neelotpal comprising API Prashant D Annachatre, Constables, Vinod Sontakke, Mrudul Nagare, Chetan Jadhav, Ashok Dubey, Ravindra Raut and Chitrakala Appa were on patrolling duty when they received a tip-off about one, Naresh Mahadev Manohare (45), Plot No. 137, Bhoomi Layout, Samta Nagar. Acting swiftly on the inputs cops subsequently, raided the house and seized stock of country made liquor.

    Cops have booked the accused under relevant Sections of the IPC and placed him under arrest.

