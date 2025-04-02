Illegal Gambling Den Busted in Nagpur: Crime Branch Arrests Four

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major crackdown, the Crime Branch of Nagpur Police raided an illegal gambling den operating under the guise of a gaming parlor near Dongargaon Bus Stop on Wardha Road. Authorities seized cash and electronic gaming machines worth lakhs during the operation.

According to official reports, four individuals have been arrested in connection with the illegal gambling racket. The arrested accused have been identified as Sheikh Akhil Sheikh Bashir, Asif Sheikh alias Sonu Habib Sheikh, Mangesh Gajanan Bhajipale, and Sachin Ramesh Ragde.

During the raid, police confiscated seven electronic gaming machines and a total of INR 2.5 lakh in cash and other valuables. Investigations revealed that Sheikh Akhil Sheikh Bashir was the mastermind behind the entire gambling operation, while Asif Sheikh was responsible for overseeing financial transactions and security. Mangesh Gajanan Bhajipale was employed at the establishment, and Sachin Ramesh Ragde was caught red-handed placing bets on the gaming machines.

Following the raid, a case has been registered at Hingna Police Station, and further investigations are underway. Law enforcement officials are actively searching for other individuals involved in the illegal gambling racket to dismantle the entire network.

The authorities have urged the public to report any such illegal activities to help curb gambling and other unlawful practices in the city.

