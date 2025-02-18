Illegal Construction on Government Land Near Futala Lake: Case Filed Against Three Individuals

Nagpur: A case has been registered against three individuals for allegedly encroaching on land belonging to Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University (MAFSU) near Futala Lake and constructing a private lawn and residential buildings without permission.

The encroachment issue had sparked political controversy, with West Nagpur MLA Vikas Thakre and Jwala Jambuwantrao Dhote, president of Anyay Nivaran Manch, filing complaints. In response, MAFSU lodged an official complaint, prompting police action against the accused.

The police have registered a case against Meena Chaudhary (59), Kamlesh Chaudhary (42), and Mukesh Chaudhary (40), all residents of Khasra No. 20, Mouza Telangkhedi. The complaint was filed at Gittikhadan Police Station by Pramodkumar Vishwasrao Tayde (53), a junior engineer at MAFSU.

According to the complaint, the land in question, Khasra No. 20 in Mouza Telangkhedi, was transferred to the university by the government on April 16, 2005. On May 30, 2022, it was officially registered under the university’s name. However, the accused allegedly took unauthorized possession of the land and constructed a private lawn and buildings without obtaining approval from MAFSU or the municipal authorities.

Following the complaint, Gittikhadan Police have booked the accused under various sections and initiated further investigation.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Nagpur District Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has taken a firm stand on the issue. He has directed authorities to immediately complete legal procedures and remove the encroachments. Additionally, he has ordered a departmental inquiry into the officials responsible for allowing the encroachment.