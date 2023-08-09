IIT Telangana student dies by suicide, was depressed

A 23-year-old Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) student from Odisha, allegedly battling depression, died by suicide at the college campus in Telangana’s Sangareddy district, police informed on Tuesday.

According to the police, the student was found hanging in her hostel room at the IIT campus on Monday late evening.

Police said they recovered a letter apparently left behind by the deceased, citing, depression, as a possible reason behind her death.

Following the incident, police said they have registered a case under 174 CrPC on the basis of a complaint filed by the authorities at the institute.

Police said the body was sent for post-mortem, adding that the family of the deceased was informed of the incident.

