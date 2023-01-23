IIT Mandi signs MoU with HQ Maintenance Command Nagpur for R&D collaboration

MANDI/Nagpur: Indian Institute of Technology Mandi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Headquarters Maintenance Command (HQ MC) Nagpur to collaborate on research and development in the domain of Artificial intelligence and Machine learning.

The MoU was signed by AVM Biji Philip VSM DySMSO HQ MC, Nagpur, and Dr. Tulika Srivastava, Dean (Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy) at IIT Mandi.

Speaking about the collaboration, Dr. Tulika Srivastava, Dean (Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy), IIT Mandi, said, ” I congratulate the whole team of IIT Mandi and Headquarters Maintenance Command for formalizing their association in the form of this MoU. One of the main motto of IIT Mandi is to foster R&D in Engineering and Technology Development and this MoU is a step forward toward it. The biggest asset of IIT Mandi is the extremely energetic and enthusiastic pool of faculty and students.”

Further, Dr. Tulika Srivastava, added, “I am sure that through this association both organizations will mutually benefit and perform important innovations in the area of Artificial intelligence and Machine learning. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone whose dedication and efforts have contributed to the finalization of this MoU.”

Under the MoU IIT Mandi and Headquarters Maintenance Command (HQ MC) will collaborate for research projects, technology development, and skill development in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Machine learning, Human-Computer Interaction, and Decision Support systems.

The MoU will enable activities such as mutual visits by Officers of MC and IIT Mandi faculty for discussion on the collaborative projects, and conducting joint brainstorming sessions and workshops.

The collaboration will also facilitate the technology development and will look into plans to scale up the prototypes and technologies coming out of the collaboration for fabrication by mutually identified industry partners.

