IIT Kharagpur successfully organizes “Spring Fest”

Spring Fest is the annual social and cultural fest of Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur. With a footfall of more than 80000, Spring Fest is one of the largest of its kind in Asia to be organized entirely by students. Enthusiastic participants from almost 750 major colleges of India throng to Kharagpur to this 3-day celebration of fun and frolic. Spring Fest 2020 will be the 61st edition of the fest and is happening from 24th to 26th of January, 2020.

This year, Spring Fest has scheduled Hitch Hike, the Nationwide Prelims for five of its flagship eventsNukkad, SF Idol, Shake a Leg, Two for a Tango and Shuffle in October in eleven cities across India, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Patna, Lucknow, Jaipur and Chandigarh. Witnessing enthusiastic participation across all venues this year, the excitement for the upcoming Nationwide prelims of Wildfire, our western rock-band competition in December has gone through the roof. Eliminations, prelims round for Stand Up Comedy and Poetry Slam resulted in great outreach of the fest to multiple cities namely Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Ranchi. With the budding enthusiasm of the participants and the Organising team, and the palpable excitement in the air, this edition of Spring Fest promises to be the biggest so far.

Spring Fest conducts a multitude of events encompassing 12 genres and more than 130 events are contested among the best in India with a total cash prize worth around INR 35 lakhs at stake. As always, boatload of new events are here to tickle your senses and bring out the hidden talent in you. These events aim to provide a battlefield for the best of the best and also to have the participants experience the time of their lives. Our last year’s social initiative – Saksham: Transcending the Taboo aimed to tackle Transgender issues head-on and promote Mental equality to all. Social Conclaves were also organized in more than five cities to address the issues faced by Transgenders in different parts of the country.

Star-nights have always been an integral part of the Spring Fest charm. Artists like Shaan, Vishal-Shekhar, Farhan Akhtar, Amit Trivedi, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Salim-Sulaiman, KK, Prateek Kuhad, The Raghu Dixit Project, Agnee, Indian Ocean, Swarathma, Parikrama, Euphoria, Pentagram, The Local Train, and many more monumental performances have happened at Spring Fest in the past years. International bands like Dead by April, Monuments, Tesseract have rocked the audience at Spring Fest.

Visit the Spring Fest, IIT Kharagpur Facebook page or log on to our website at www.springfest.in to know more.