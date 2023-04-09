IIMC admission process starts, can apply till April 19

Amravati. The online application process for admission to five PG Diploma courses in Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IMC) has started. The last date for submission of application form for the academic session 2023-24 is April 19, 2023. Online Application Form is available on the official website of NTA http:// cuet.nta.nic.in. Like the previous year, this year too, the students will get admission through Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2023. For admission to PG Diploma in English Journalism, Hindi Journalism, Advertising and Public Relations, Radio and Television Journalism and Digital Media, students have to appear for ‘CUET PG’ exam. The question paper for which will be in Hindi and English languages

According to Prof. Rakesh Goswami (IIMC’s Admission In-charge) the students who have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university can apply for admission to IIMC Students who have appeared or appearing in the final year or semester examination of their bachelor’s degree are also eligible to apply. On selection, such students will have to submit the original copy of their provisional marksheet or certificate by 30″ September, 2023. These students will be awarded Diploma on completion of the course only if they produce the original degree certificate for verification at the office of IIMC

Prof. Goswami also informed that in the CUET (PG) information booklet, IIMC’s courses have been placed under ‘General’ category and the question paper code is COQP17. The test papers of various courses in IIMC are from serial number 1043 to 1047. The candidates are hence advised to keep visiting the website of NTA and IMC for further updates related to the entrance examination. In case of any admission related problem, the students can contact Academic Department, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, New Delhi-110067. Apart from this, telephone numbers 011-26742920, 26742940, 26742960 (Ext. 233) can also be contacted. Applicants can also seek information through mobile number 7838055420. If the students want to get information through WhatsApp, they can send message to mobile number 7014551410

Separate entrance tests will be conducted for linguistic journalism. IIMC will conduct separate examination for Diploma Courses in Oriya, Marathi, Malayalam and Urdu Journalism for which application forms will be released soon on IIMC’s official website www.iimc.gov.in.

