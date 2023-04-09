IIM Nagpur’s 7th convocation held

Nagpur:“Live your dreams, strive hard to fulfil them. Brush aside all the distractions and confusions to remain focused on your goal,” advised Mr. Ajai Chowdhry, Founder of HCL and Chairman EPIC Foundation, to the graduating MBA students during the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur’s 7th convocation ceremony held on Saturday. Mr. Chowdhry was virtually present as the chief guest to the function.

Mr. Ritesh Agarwal, CEO of Oyo Rooms, graced the ceremony as the guest of honour. Mr. CP Gurnani, MD & CEO – Tech Mahindra & Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Nagpur, Dr.Bhimaraya Metri, Director IIM Nagpur, and members of the Board of Governors were present on the occasion. Mr. Gurnani conferred MBA degrees on 234 students of batch 2021-23 during the ceremony. Ms. Anmol Agrawal was awarded the Best All-Round Performance gold medal, while Ms. Arpita Kumari was presented the gold medal for the Best Scholastic Performance.

Informing that he had been pursuing the dream of creating electronics manufacturing ecosystem in the country, Mr. Chowdhry pointed out that all Indian electronics brands had vanished from the market. China was doing exactly what East India Company did to the India during the pre-independence era. He advised the students to be knowledge seekers and try to gain more understanding about subjects beyond their core interests. Learning never stops, he added.

“India is truly in a unique position today. This is the only country witnessing interesting developments, new investments,” said Mr. Agarwal while delivering a very engaging speech during the ceremony. While carving the path towards success, it is important to remain grounded and never forget the roots, Mr. Agarwal insisted. “No matter where you come from, take a leap by focusing on where you want to go. Indians want to build big businesses in the world. Be a part of this success story,” he added.

While appreciating the infrastructure of Orange City, Mr. Agarwal said the roads and facilities in Nagpur make you feel like being in a Tier One city. Understand the changes happening around. India wants to be a more dominant face in the world. Be a part of an aspirational India rather than a functional India, he said.

Earlier, Dr.Metri, while delivering the director’s report, informed that IIM Nagpur had gained the reputation of fastest growing IIM. While listing the achievements of the Institute, he informed that other than its flagship MBA program, IIM Nagpur had initiated Ph.D. Executive program, various short-term certificate programs for working executives. He insisted that team IIM Nagpur was committed to excellent infrastructure, culture, knowledge, teaching, and training.

At the outset, Mr. Gurnani delivered the welcome address.

Mr. Ayush Lohi and Ms. Anitta Giji were presented the Bank of Baroda Best Student All-Rounder and Best Student Sportsperson Awards, respectively, during the pre-convocation ceremony held on April 7, 2023 evening.

