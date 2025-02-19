IIM Nagpur Signs MoU with Skyline University College, Sharjah

Sharjah: IIM Nagpur today signed an MoU with Skyline University College, Sharjah, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Dr. Bhimaraya Metri, Director, Indian Institute of Management Nagpur, and Professor Mohd In’iarat, Vice Chancellor, Skyline University College, Sharjah, signed the MoU in the presence of Professor Prashant Gupta, Dean, Faculty, Academics, and Alumni Affairs at IIM Nagpur; Professor Shailendra Nigam, Chairperson, CDS at IIM Nagpur; Professor Naseem Abidi, Dy. Vice Chancellor, Skyline University College, Sharjah; Professor Kamil Agha and Mr. Mohd Rasheed Khalid from Skyline University College, Sharjah.

Skyline University College in Sharjah, UAE, is a popular university in the Middle East region where diversity and cultural integration toward building a knowledge-based society remain paramount. A prominent name in higher education in the Middle East region, its School of Business and the School of Computing are vital to the UAE’s higher education sector.

Gold Rate Tuesday 18 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 85,800 /- Gold 22 KT 79,800 /- Silver / Kg 96,900 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

This MoU between IIM Nagpur and Skyline University College in Sharjah is a new chapter of educational exchange to begin an eco-system that fosters innovation and research, academic excellence, and industrial expertise for both students and faculty.

Dr. Bhimaraya Metri and Professor Mohd In’iarat said after signing the MoU that it is a new milestone achieved as such partnerships and collaborations between the two prominent Institutions open new avenues for the students and faculty from India and UAE to explore higher education from a newer perspective.

The association bridged today under the leadership of Dr. Bhimaraya Metri and Professor Mohd In’iarat will significantly impact future generations. It will prove a crucial step for joint research and academic excellence through both Institutions. This MoU paves the way for Faculty and Student Exchange programs and collaborative efforts for Research, Executive Education, and Student Immersion, among other joint strategies.

As a strategic partnership, the MoU will make it easier for students, researchers, and faculty from IIM Nagpur and Skyline University College, Sharjah, to go beyond boundaries with a new perspective. It is a historic step for the students and faculty from both countries under a collective effort for new educational empowerment.