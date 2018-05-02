IIM Nagpur Celebrates Socially Distanced Independence Day, Students Join Virtually

Nagpur: The Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIMN) celebrated the nation’s 74th Independence Day in a combined on-campus and virtual ceremony, in accordance with social distancing norms. The event was attended by a few faculty and staff members of IIMN at the Institute campus in the VNIT premises, while students of the Post Graduate Programme in Management joined over video, from their respective homes.

The ceremony began with a march-past by security personnel in the presence of IIMN Director Prof. L S Murty, Chief Administrative Officer Lt Col M V Alur (Retd.), faculty and staff members. It was followed by hoisting of the National Flag, and singing of the National Anthem. Prof Murty subsequently addressed the security personnel and staff, thanking them for their contribution towards keeping the Institute functioning seamlessly in the face of the

pandemic.

The students of IIM Nagpur, while physically not on campus, kept the enthusiasm high, presenting a series of performances over videoconferencing. Coordinated by Abhyudaya, the cultural club of IIM Nagpur, the event consisted of songs, dance and poetry recitation by students of the new PGP Batch of 2020-22. The event was concluded with an interaction between the students and the faculty and staff at IIMN, that further acquainted the students

with the IIMN community

The Batch of 2020-22 is the sixth PGP Batch at IIM Nagpur. It was inaugurated in a virtually conducted event on July 30, 2020. The event was graced by Mr Manu Midha, Head, Middle East Business, OYO Arabia who joined the meeting from the UAE; and attended by IIMN faculty, staff, senior students, and students of the Batch of 2020-22 from all over the country, along with their family members, from their respective homes. The event marked the beginning of the online Orientation of the batch, which, owing to prevailing circumstances, has undergone the complete admission and induction process for IIMN entirely online. The students are currently attending their classes in the distance learning mode, facilitated by the adaptable IT infrastructure at IIMN.

During the inauguration ceremony, Director Prof. Murty mentioned that the Institute is all set to welcome the students on campus as soon as it is deemed permissible by the civic authorities. He expressed his hope to meet students in-person soon, and convene at the new campus currently under construction at MIHAN, at the earliest.

Established in 2015, IIM Nagpur has been one of the forerunners in converting the restrictions imposed by CoViD-19 and the resulting lockdown, into an opportunity for enhanced learning. Aided by the efforts of the IT team early into the lockdown, the Institute organized a series of webinars by reputed academicians and industry experts on a variety of topics of contemporary interest.

The classes for the senior batch, are being conducted online since June. The Admissions process, following the declaration of CAT (Common Admission Test) 2019 results, was also conducted online, right from personal interviews to the final student verification and induction. The classes for the new batch have also commenced online since August 4. The faculty and staff at IIMN are working continuously to ensure best online learning experience for the students. Earlier this year, IIMN earned the distinction of being the only new-generation IIM to be ranked in the Management Category in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2020.