    Published On : Tue, Jul 6th, 2021

    IIM Nagpur aims to start campus in Southeast Asia: Director

    Nagpur: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Nagpur, is aiming to start its overseas campus in Southeast Asia, said Director Bhimraya Metri. He further said that the institute is also targeting international accreditation in future.

    Metri was speaking at the orientation programme of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in the management’s seventh batch at its temporary premises in VNIT on Monday. The Director also welcomed the first batch of PhD students at the premier institution. The virtual event was attended by IIM-N faculty, staff, senior students and students of the 2021-23 batch from all over the country along with their family members.

    The Director further said IIM-N is the only institute in the heart of the industry in the fifth largest growing city around the world. “We are a fast growing IIM with our physical infrastructure nearly complete and a state-of-the-art permanent campus ready to begin operations,” he said. He emphasised on the presence of a young but remarkably qualified and experienced faculty, continuous engagement with industry experts and a global outlook as evident by IIM-N’s many strategic partnerships with universities in Japan, Europe, Canada and the US.

    मंगळवारी १९ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    अजब गजब स्पर्धा परीक्षा प्रशिक्षण, विद्यापीठाच्या भोगळ कारभारामुळे विद्याथ्र्याना बसतोय फटका
    स्मार्ट सिटी क्षेत्रात तयार होत आहे प्रकल्पग्रस्तांसाठी नवीन इमारती
    हुडकेश्वर-नरसाळा पाणीपुरवठा योजनेसाठी मनपाचा ६३.०५ कोटीचा प्रकल्प
    कुष्ठरूग्ण व क्षयरुग्ण शोध मोहिम यशस्वीपणे राबवा – शिरीष पांडे
    डेल्टा प्लस वेरीअंटच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर नागरिकांनी कोविड त्रिसूत्रीचे पालन करावे -जिल्हाधिकारी
    Lt. Gen. Madhuri Kanitkar is new Vice Chancellor of MUHS
    Cesarean section-Just another mode…
    2 from Rajasthan arrested for using unique modus operandi to seal from SBI ATMs in Nagpur
    Cops United: Nagpur police officials use batchmates’ help to nab jewellery shop robbers from MP
