IIM Nagpur aims to start campus in Southeast Asia: Director

Nagpur: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Nagpur, is aiming to start its overseas campus in Southeast Asia, said Director Bhimraya Metri. He further said that the institute is also targeting international accreditation in future.

Metri was speaking at the orientation programme of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in the management’s seventh batch at its temporary premises in VNIT on Monday. The Director also welcomed the first batch of PhD students at the premier institution. The virtual event was attended by IIM-N faculty, staff, senior students and students of the 2021-23 batch from all over the country along with their family members.

The Director further said IIM-N is the only institute in the heart of the industry in the fifth largest growing city around the world. “We are a fast growing IIM with our physical infrastructure nearly complete and a state-of-the-art permanent campus ready to begin operations,” he said. He emphasised on the presence of a young but remarkably qualified and experienced faculty, continuous engagement with industry experts and a global outlook as evident by IIM-N’s many strategic partnerships with universities in Japan, Europe, Canada and the US.