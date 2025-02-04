IHCL Opens Ginger Nagpur, City Centre A Perfect Blend of Comfort and Convenience for Business and Leisure Travelers

MUMBAI, : Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, today announced the opening of Ginger Nagpur, City Centre. This new addition to the Ginger portfolio embodies the brand’s signature lean luxe philosophy, offering modern comfort and seamless service to discerning travellers.

Ms. Deepika Rao, Executive Vice President – Hotel Openings & New Businesses, IHCL, said, “We are delighted to expand our presence in Nagpur with the opening of Ginger’s second hotel in this year. Building on the success of the brand, this opening is reflective of the growing market opportunity in the mid-scale segment of India’s tier I & II cities. Besides being the state’s winter capital, the city’s growing IT and manufacturing sectors have significantly boosted its appeal as a commercial centre.”

The 87-key Ginger Nagpur City Centre is situated in the heart of Nagpur, close to major business hubs and popular cultural landmarks. Its strategic location makes it the perfect choice for both business and leisure travellers. Guests can enjoy global and local flavors at Qmin, the hotel’s signature all-day diner, which promises a delightful culinary experience. The hotel also offers a state-of-the-art gym and meeting facilities, catering to the needs of modern-day travellers.

Known as the ‘Orange City’, Nagpur is among the top ten cities of India’s Smart City project.

For more information about Ginger Nagpur, City Centre, please visit Ginger