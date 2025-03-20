Igniting Innovation: E-Summit 2025 Empowers Aspiring Entrepreneurs” at SCMS, Nagpur.

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Entrepreneurship Development (ED) Cell at Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, Nagpur, organized an insightful event E-Summit’ 25 aimed at fostering entrepreneurial spirit among students on March 19, 2025. The event commenced with a warm welcome to the esteemed guests, followed by a ceremonial presentation of a memento as a token of appreciation. The introductory session outlined the event’s objectives, emphasizing entrepreneurship’s growing significance in today’s dynamic business world and its role in shaping future leaders.

The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Sruti Mitra, CEO and Co-founder of Nhea Private Limited, a leading essential oil-based skincare and aromatherapy brand in India. Following the keynote session, the event transitioned into a thought-provoking panel discussion moderated by Dr. Sameer Pingle, Director of SCMS Nagpur. The distinguished panel featured Mr. Girdhar Somani, Managing Partner at SWOOP MOTORS LLP, and Mr. Ashutosh Sidana, a Digital Marketing and Business Operations Expert.

Gold Rate Thursday 20 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 89,200 /- Gold 22 KT 83,000 /- Silver / Kg 100,700 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

One of the most engaging segments was the interactive Q&A session, where students posed insightful questions, seeking guidance on entrepreneurial ideas and business strategies.

The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the esteemed speakers, panelists, all faculties,staff members and enthusiastic participants. The meticulous planning and execution by the ED Cell were acknowledged, reaffirming SCMS Nagpur’s commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial excellence.

For making a huge success of the E-Summit 2025 Dr.Tejasvini Paralkar (Faculty Event In charge, SCMS, Nagpur) and Mr.Ankit Namdev (Office Superintend,SCMS,Nagpur) puts lots efforts under the visionary leadership of Dr.Sameer Pingle (Director,SCMS, Nagpur).

Advertisement