Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Apr 24th, 2021
    Latest News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    If anyone obstructs oxygen supply, will hang him: HC

    The Delhi high court said on Saturday that if any official at the central, state or local administration was obstructing in the picking up or supply of oxygen, then “we will hang that man”.

    The observation by a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli came during hearing of a plea by Maharaja Agrasen Hospital over shortage of oxygen for seriously-ill COVID patients.

    The court told the Delhi government to give it one instance of who was obstructing the oxygen supply and said “we will hang that man”.

    “We will not spare anyone,” the bench added.

    The court told the Delhi government to inform the Centre also about such officials of the local administration so that it could take action against them.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Yash Satpute extends medical help to Nagpur-based Covid-19 patient admitted in Surat
    Yash Satpute extends medical help to Nagpur-based Covid-19 patient admitted in Surat
    Young priest succumbs to Covid-19 in Nagpur
    Young priest succumbs to Covid-19 in Nagpur
    CBI raids ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh’s residence in Nagpur, Katol
    CBI raids ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh’s residence in Nagpur, Katol
    माजी गृहमंत्री अनिल देशमुख यांच्या निवासस्थानी सीबीआयचा छापा
    माजी गृहमंत्री अनिल देशमुख यांच्या निवासस्थानी सीबीआयचा छापा
    सावनेर के युवाओं ने की कोविड सेंटर में ऑक्सीजन की व्यवस्था
    सावनेर के युवाओं ने की कोविड सेंटर में ऑक्सीजन की व्यवस्था
    सरकारी मशीनरी लड़खड़ाई,नए निजी अस्पतालों की नहीं दी जा रही मान्यता
    सरकारी मशीनरी लड़खड़ाई,नए निजी अस्पतालों की नहीं दी जा रही मान्यता
    CBI books ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh for corruption
    CBI books ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh for corruption
    Maharashtra government orders fire, oxygen audits for all hospitals
    Maharashtra government orders fire, oxygen audits for all hospitals
    अखेर ऑक्सिजन एक्सप्रेस नागपुरात दाखल
    अखेर ऑक्सिजन एक्सप्रेस नागपुरात दाखल
    Solace: 3 liquid oxygen tankers reach Nagpur from Vizag
    Solace: 3 liquid oxygen tankers reach Nagpur from Vizag
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145