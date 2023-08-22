IED recovered on J-K highway in Jammu, defused

An improvised explosive device (IED) planted by suspected terrorists on the Jammu-Srinagar National highway was detected and defused by security personnel on the outskirts of Jammu capital city, thereby averting a major tragedy.

“A suspicious object has been spotted alongside the highway at Panjrain area of Nagrota in Jammu. The technical examination of object initiated immediately”, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jammu Chandan Kohli said.

The traffic was suspended on the highway.

The suspicious object, which was found at the Panjgrain area, was an Improvised Explosive Device (IED)”, SSP said.

The bomb disposal squad was called on the spot and IED has been destroyed through a controlled mechanism, SSP said.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and an investigation has been taken up, he said.

Traffic was restored on the highway.

