IDP’s Biggest Education Fair at Nagpur’s Hotel Radisson Blu on Sept 1

Nagpur: With the last IDP event being a super success, candidates now have the chance to meet 100 + high ranked universities of UK and US on September 1 at 11 to 4 pm at Hotel Radisson Blu Nagpur.

IDP is the world leader in international education. At IDP, we help students study overseas in countries such as Australia, UK, USA, New Zealand, Canada and Ireland. We’ve been doing it for over 50 years creating a huge network of opportunity for students across India. Our experienced counsellors also help you with the course, select over 900+ high ranked Institutions, application procedure, offer letters, visa process, scholarships and pre-departure briefings.

IDP Education is the proud and only owner of the IELTS exam. So what are you waiting for?

Come and attend IDP’s Biggest Education Fair and grab the opportunity to meet high ranked institutions, avail on spot offers and be the first in queue to know about scholarships.

Date: September 1(Friday) – UK and US

Time: 11 am to 4 p.m, (be early to attend seminar by experts at 10 am )

Venue: Hotel Radisson Blu , Nagpur

To know more call/ whats app- 0712 – 6684222, 7741845529 (Aall IDP services are free of cost)

https://india.idp.com/VKK3M0 – link to register

