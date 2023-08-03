IDP Education Presents Largest Education Fair in Nagpur: Explore Global Opportunities for Studying Abroad

Nagpur: IDP Education, the global leader in international education, is gearing up to host its largest Education Fair in Nagpur on August 7 at the esteemed Radisson Blu Hotel, Nagpur. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. With a rich legacy spanning over five decades, IDP has been a trusted partner for students aspiring to study abroad, offering an extensive network of opportunities in renowned countries like Australia, the UK, USA, New Zealand, Canada, and Ireland.

Scheduled for August 7th, the Education Fair promises to be a comprehensive hub for students eager to chase their academic ambitions overseas. Attendees will have the invaluable chance to engage with representatives from prestigious institutions, gaining profound insights into diverse courses, application procedures, offer letters, visa protocols, scholarships, and pre-departure orientations.

Notably, IDP Education is the exclusive proprietor of the IELTS exam, a globally recognized English proficiency assessment. This distinction has established IDP as an immensely credible name in the sphere of international education.

The event is set to unfold at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Nagpur, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Prospective attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as a seminar, orchestrated by experts, is slated for 12 p.m., delivering comprehensive insights and guidance.

For those keenly interested, detailed information can be obtained by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to the provided contact numbers: 0712 – 6684222 and 7741845529. Student can Register online HERE . Notably, all IDP services come at no charge, rendering this event a golden opportunity for aspiring students.

Seize the chance to interface with top-tier institutions, secure instant offers, and be at the forefront of scholarship information. Actualize your dreams of overseas education with the unwavering support and expertise that IDP is renowned for.

