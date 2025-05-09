ICAI postpones CA May 2025 Exams

Advertisement



The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has revised the Chartered Accountant (CA) May 2025 remaining papers of CA Final, Intermediate and Post Qualification Course (PQC) examinations [International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT AT)]. The postponement of the ICAI CA May 2025 exam comes in view of the tense and security situation in the country.

These exams were scheduled to be held from May 9 to 14. The revised dates will be announced in “due course”, ICAI said while announcing the postponement of the exams. The candidates are advised to stay in touch with the website of the Institute – icai.org.

According to the ICAI CA Final and Inter schedule, the CA Final Group I exams were set to be held on May 2, 4, and 6, while Group II was scheduled for May 8, 10, and 13. The CA Intermediate Group I exams took place on May 3, 5, and 7. The Group II exams set for May 9, 11, and 14 are postponed now.

Paper – 6 of the ICAI CA May 2025 Final Examination and all papers of the International Taxation – Assessment test are of four hours duration.

The May 2025 examinations are also being held at nine overseas examination cities – Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Thimpu (Bhutan), Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuwait, Muscat and Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia).

Candidates of Foundation, Intermediate and Final Examinations will also be allowed to opt for English or Hindi medium for answering papers. However, the medium of examinations will be only English in respect of Post Qualification Course – International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT) examination.

