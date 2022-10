IAS Transfers: Nagpur gets new Addl Municipal Commissioner, Vanamati Director

Nagpur: In a major IAS transfers, ordered on Wednesday, Ajay Gulhane (IAS-2010) incumbent Collector, Chandrapur has been posted as Additional Muncipal Commissioner, Nagpur. Deepak Kumar Meena (IAS-2013) the incumbent Additional Muncipal Commissioner, Nagpur has been posted as Additional Tirbal Commissioner, Thane.

In another major posting, Mittali Sethi (IAS officer of batch 2017) has been posted as Director, Vanamati, Nagpur.

A total 20 IAS officers were transferred on Wednesday. Notably, major reshuffle in Maharashtra Police Department is likely to take place soon. According sources, 80 IPS officers will be transferred.

