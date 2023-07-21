IAF Maintenance Command develops NavIC-based real time aircraft tracking system

Nagpur: The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Maintenance Command, in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has developed a NavIC-based real time aircraft tracking system (NATS) which is capable of identifying or locating a flying aircraft in just 30 seconds, said Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, AVSM, VSM and Air Officer Commanding in Chief (AOC-in-C) of Headquarters Maintenance Command, Nagpur here on Thursday.

Talking to media persons, Air Marshal Pande said the aircraft tracking system is first of its kind which is now in its final stage. One Eastern Sector trial is pending and after the trial, the modification will be implemented in NATS. He also said that NATS is completely indigenous and developed under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ without including any foreign Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

Advertisement

“One of the Base Repair Depots (BRD), under the aegis of Air Force’s Maintenance Command, has indigenously developed the NATS, wherein the Indian Air Force can get the update on the location of a flying aircraft every 30 seconds,” he said. Emphasising on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, Air Marshal Pande said, “India is now going to achieve the tag of indigenisation in transport aircraft. The Indian Government signed a deal to purchase 56 C-295 transport aircraft from France, of which 16 will fly directly from France and remaining 40 will be manufactured in Vadodara, Gujarat by TATA Group. However, we will get the first four C-295 aircrafts from France in the month of September.”

On indigenisation, Air Marshal Pande further added, “IAF has raised a demand of 83 fully indigenous LCA Tejas fighters to the Government. These aircraft will help to improve our shortage of squadrons. These 83 fighters will also help to retire ageing Russian aircraft which we are using to maintain the existing strength of our squadrons. Phasing out all ageing Russian aircrafts in a single day is not possible. It takes time and IAF has already talked with the Ministry of Defence to start the process and the contract of these 83 LCA Tejas is also a part of it,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement