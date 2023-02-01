IAC President Patil demands BCCI to make audit report public

Mumbai: The National President of India Against Corruption (IAC) Hemant Patil on Wednesday demanded the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to make public the last five years’ collection-expenditure, audit report and the report of the Board’s transactions. “The BCCI grew on the strength of numerous cricket fans in the country. BCCI has the reputation of being the richest body in the country. Financial transactions worth billions are done by the Board, said Patil.

Patil further said that in this regard, he has recently met the office bearers of the Board and has been given a positive assurance that they will bring a proposal in the upcoming meeting. “The number of cricket players in the country has increased threefold. However, there are as many cricket teams as there were in the country for the last six decades. Not every great player gets a chance due to certain limitations of cricket association in each state.

In such a way, opportunities for budding and good cricketers are always lost,” Patil lamented and demanded to form 52 new teams. BCCI has huge funds. Only 20 percent of this fund is spent by the Board, he added. The remaining 80% of the fund is lying. The Board has enough funds to run a state. Therefore, Patil has demanded to build at least five stadiums with global sports facilities in every state by making good use of this fund.

Patil said that the Board has not yet implemented the recommendations of the Lodha Committee. He warned the BCCI that these recommendations should be implemented immediately or else he will file a petition in the court for contempt of the Supreme Court. Earlier, Patil had protested against the BCCI at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai. There are many problems in the Board. Patil is working hard to solve these problems. The organization has grown with the strength of numerous sports lovers. Therefore, the Board will have to listen to the complaints of ordinary cricket lovers like me, Patil stated.

