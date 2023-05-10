I never thought I would win a Filmfare award, says Nagpur’s Ankush Gedam

Nagpur: Chhatra Jagruti organised a programme to felicitate Nagpur’s actor Ankush Gedam, well- known for his role in Big-B starrer Jhund.

Replying to felicitation, Ankush said, “I never thought I’d win a Filmfare. If it wasn’t for Nagraj Manjule, I wouldn’t be who I am now. Today, whoever I am is the result of all the people who have supported me.”

Gedam, who was recently honoured with Filmfare award for his performance in Jhund, spoke about his experience briefly at LIC Guest House, Mohan nagar, on Tuesday. Speaking shyly on the occasion, he said, “I was surprised to be nominated for the Filmfare award, but the feeling of winning it was something entirely different. I was over the moon.”

Nagpur born Ankush Gedam bagged the best debut award for his performance in Jhund. His story almost felt like a stroke of luck or a chance awarded by fate. But it was his personality that captured the attention of Nagraj’s younger brother who spotted Ankush dancing at Ganesh Visarjan. “When he was asked if he’d do a short film, he didn’t know that Amitabh Bachchan was going to be part of it or that this was to be a full length movie. He got to know who he was going to work with after half of the movie had been shot,” said Nishant Gandhi, Secretary, Chhatra Jagruti, while conducting the proceedings of the event.

Gedam was felicitated at the hands of Girish Vyas, former MLA and Aasawari Shenolikar, Magazine Editor, The Hitavada. Girish Vyas, speaking on the occasion said, “Ankush has lived what many Bachchan fans can only dream. To spend a minute in Amitabh’s presence is dreamt by many. But our Ankush has worked with him. He is Nagpur’s pride. It is my prayer that he achieves whatever his heart desires.”

Congratulating Gedam, Aasawari Shenolikar said, “Ankush stole the show. He was acting with Amitabh but he was the centre of everyone’s attention. Jhund is one of those movies one can watch again and again. I encourage everyone to check it out and see Ankush’s excellent performance.”

