I know my role and I just stick to that

Axar Patel doesn’t hog the limelight.

The left-arm spinner has been most consistent for the Delhi Capitals this IPL 2020, but would rather let his performances speak for him.

Such has been his control with the ball that he was not hit for a six in the first six IPL 2020 games he played though he has bowled a lot in the Powerplay overs — something which Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal can’t boast of.

Axar conceded 128 runs in the 23 overs he has bowled, while claiming six wickets.

The 26-year-old Gujarat spinner, who was retained by the Delhi Capitals after being bought for Rs 5 crore (Rs 50 million) ahead of last season, says he only focusses on the role he has been given by the team, which is to block one end up.

And even though his role might not get him the plaudits that DC wicket-takers like Rabada or Ravichandran Ashwin walk away with, his contribution has not gone unnoticed by the Delhi camp including Head Coach Ricky Ponting.





