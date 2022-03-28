I-Clean Nagpur beautifies Smart Parking Zone, Ramdaspeth

Braving the heat and dust, about 30 members of the I-Clean Nagpur group again cleaned and beautified the Smart Parking Zone, Opp. Hotel Tuli Imperial, in Ramdaspeth this Sunday. This same spot was beautified by the group about four years ago in 2018, but had become dirty over the passage of time. Many passers-by stopped to take photographs and selfies on this busy road, while many other newcomers participated in the activity, which is what the group looks forward to, at each spot.

This group specialises in cleaning the area and then painting the walls with cleanliness-related messages and attractive Warli designs, which are native to this region. This is their 213th spot in the region. The group has recently completed seven years of their formation.

It is the group’s thought that cleanliness is next to godliness, and a clean surrounding will automatically promote a healthy environment for all citizens. Working on this ideology, they ensured that adequate precautions were taken to safeguard the health of the participants during this activity. This included the compulsory use of hand-gloves, masks, caps, shoes, sanitizers, etc. Everyone was urged to carry their own drinking water. Participants also ensured that they maintain safe distance while working.

These clean-up drives have not only got support from the general public, but are backed by NMC, which actively participates in these drives and supports the team, by providing necessary equipment and manpower for removal and disposal of the collected garbage. In a connected activity, the team is also actively supporting the civic administration in implementing the much needed ban on single-use plastics. This message is being prominently painted on all their spots. Members undertake periodical drives to educate vendors and the common man about this menace, which causes damage to our environment, livestock and human life.

Age is no barrier for this group. They have volunteers ranging from 10 to 65+ year-olds who contribute in their own ways, towards the cleanliness and beautification of our city. Members include persons from many vocations, including students, housewives, young children, CA, doctors, lawyers, business persons, IT professionals, retired persons, and others. Anyone with a sincere will to clean and beautify our city, is welcome to join this voluntary organisation. At least 3-4 new members join the group at each spot. Earlier spots done by this team include various lakes of Nagpur, railway stations, bus stops, schools, colleges, old age homes, hospitals, Mokshadham, clubs, busy squares, hostels, remand homes, culverts, parking zones, police stations, and other places of public interest.

To fund their activities, each volunteer makes a minimum contribution of ₹50 every month. Some voluntary contributions are also received from citizens at each spot. It is the group’s vision that every city in India should have an I-Clean team and each citizen should follow the cleanliness regime.

With I-clean, it is ‘I’ before ‘You’. It is in the name – I should do it rather than asking you to do it.

The group has made an appeal to all the like-minded people of Nagpur to join them in their zest for cleaning and beautifying the city. They also requested residents to help maintain the cleanliness of the beautified spot by adopting proper methods of garbage disposal as also through continuous vigil. People of all ages and vocations can voluntarily be a part of these efforts. You can call Ajinkya on 8421930862 or Jaideep on 7743994550 to be a part of this selfless group that is making efforts to make Nagpur really a clean and smart city.