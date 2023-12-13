“I Am Fearless When It Comes To My Choices, Clarity Is My Fire.” — Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses and the most followed Bollywood celebrity on Instagram, with 85 million followers. The actress, who is currently shooting for her next blockbuster, Stree 2, has something to say about her choices, and we totally love her attitude.
In a recent magazine interview, Shraddha Kapoor opened up about her journey, choices, and the inner fire that defines her unique persona. When asked about being Bollywood’s Golden Girl, Shraddha said, “I am fearless when it comes to my choices. I know unabashedly which direction to go in. Clarity is my fire. I believe in myself the most, and from that, I know how powerful I am.”