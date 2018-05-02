Hyderabad Police Encounter: Nagpurians back ‘instant justice’, demand law reforms

Nagpur: Friday morning brought the news of dramatic development in the Hyderabad veterinary doctor’s rape and murder case. All four accused were shot dead in ‘self defence’ by the Telangana Police in the wee hours of Friday. The news spread like a wildfire in the second capital of the state. While majority of Nagpurians applaud the Hyderabad police encounter and called it “justice served”, some pressed for similar approach of Uttar Pradesh Police in Unnao rape cases. Few expressed the need of new avenues to bring justice within law, instead of killing on the pretext of encounters.

In is likely to mention that in Hyderabad, the accused were reportedly taken to Chattapally post midnight in an attempt to recreate the crime scene. However, the accused allegedly tried to escape after attacking the police. Following which the police fired at them in self-defense and killed all four on the spot.

Justice has served:

“I believe justice has served. The judiciary would have taken years to come with solid punishment to bring justice to the 27-year-old veterinary doctor. We need to set examples via sticks penalties for such condemnable offence and ultimately instill fear among the culprits that shows audacity to commit such heinous crime,” said Mohammad Aquid, an engineering supervisor working with a private firm

“The trauma of vet doctor’s family has come to an end. No one can imagine how much of the emotional strain her family was been too. The encounter was clearly a right way to make the culprits pay for their crime,” says Rashmi Kashyap, an IT professional.

Unnao rape accused should face same action at the hands of judiciary:

“Though, encounter brought the much need relief according to many, however this is not a long term solution. A proper judicial approach is must to hail the constitution under any circumstances. The lawful approach would have set an ideal example for many. Amid cheer and boo of Hyderabad encounter, we need to make sure that the culprits in Unnao rape cases should face stern action of judiciary only,” says Kinjal Bansod, an IT professional.

Needs to reform judiciary for instant justice:

“Although people are raising claims of justice but the cases of rapes and sexual exploitation against woman are on rise continuously. The Hyderabad encounter and labels of justice attach to it is condemnable. We as democrats need to find more reform ways to uphold the constitutional values and judiciary norms to bring in a system, which will provide justice within the law,” says Rashmi Sovani, activist and professor.

– Shubham Nagdeve