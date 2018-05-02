Huge Response to SCAET-2020 Organised by PDIMTR

Dr. Panjabrao Deshmukh Institute of Management Technology and Research organised a multidisciplinary symposium on Students Congress on Application of Emerging Technologies (SCAET-2020). The conference went on roll with the dialogue by Organising Secretary Dr. Rajesh Timane who insisted on constructive deliberation between the students present for the symposium. He further informed about the huge response symposium received from various institutions, the number of eligible entries being 63 Essays, 37 PowerPoint Presentations and 142 Posters presented by the students.

The inaugural function was graced by Chief Guest Dr. Sanjay Kavishwar, Chairman, Board of Studies (Business Management), RTM Nagpur University. He stressed on the role of technology in our lives and the importance of accepting the change that technology brings to human lives. Dr. S. R. Jichkar, Chairman of the symposium, elaborated on the role of computers and mobiles by sharing his own experiences in adopting technology. He also expounded on significance of embracing technology by present education system.

The valedictory function was graced by IQAC Coordinator of the institute Dr. Ratnakar Bhelkar and senior faculty Dr. K. D. Meghe along with the organising secretary; who distributed the Prizes and Certificates to the winners from each of the three categories. Various proceedings were conducted by Dr. Tushar Tale, Mrs. Aditi Jha and Ms. Priyanka Wandhe while the vote of thanks was proposed by Dr. Arvind Khadse.

The external judges for evaluating essays, posters and presentations were Dr. Pradnya More, Dr. Prachi Patil and Dr. Sarita Karangutkar respectively. The symposium was ably supported by the teaching and non-teaching staff along with students of MBA, BBA, BCCA and Mass Communication Department notably by Dr. Kavita Patil, Dr. Hemant Babhulakar, Dr. Muktai Chavan, Mr. Shamal Ruikar, Mr. Vijay Joshi, Dr. Nilesh Mhatre, Mr. Mangesh Jagtap, Mrs. Renu Agarwal, Mr. Nitin Karale, Dr. Pravin Ghosekar, Mr. Shailesh Anwane, and Ms. Srushti Parchake.