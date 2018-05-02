Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Huge response to India Post Camp at OCHRI

Orange City Hospital & Research Institute- a unit of Ravi Nair Hospitals Private Limited is known for its regular staff welfare centric activities that help maintain a good working atmosphere wherein all are considered as family members. Recently they organized an India Post Payments Bank account opening and aadhar updating camp in Jaivik Hall courtesy India Post, Vivekananda Nagar Post office.

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) is a 100% government owned payments bank operating under the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, which aims to utilize all of India’s 155,015 post offices as access points and 3 lakh postal postmen and Grameen Dak Sewaks to provide house to house banking services.

Considering the senior citizens staying near OCHRI; due publicity was also given about said camp which led to a huge crowd of service seekers at OCHRI from in and around South west assembly constituency area partaking in said immensely successful camp.

At the outset, Dr. Anup Marar- OCHRI Director introduced the concept while Shri.Udaybhaskar Nair- RNHPL Chairman presented token of appreciation to all India Post personnel led by Shri.D.K. Raut, Shri.M.L.C. Sadavarti, Shri.R.R. Sahoo, Shri.R.V. Raut and Shri.Pratik Patil. This undertaking was supported by Orange City Bahuudesshiya Sanstha.

Simha Chalam, Roy Thomas, Dr. Deepak Dongre, Dr. Noorul Ameen, Dr.Sajan Nair, Ganesh Iyer, Prakash Shende, Santosh Mykalwar, Priya Sashi , Prashant Tichkule and many others worked hard for success of this novel camp.

