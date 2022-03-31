Hudkeshwar PSI booked on rape charges

Nagpur: Kapil Nagar Police, on Wednesday, booked a Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) for allegedly sexually exploiting a young woman on marriage promise and impregnating her.

Accused PSI Akshay Thakre is attached to Hudkeshwar Police Station.

The victim, who is associated with an event management group, lodged a complaint that PSI Thakre befriended her on social media. After they met in person, he established an amorous relationship with her on the pretext of marriage.

However, when she conceived, the accused PSI had ditched her, the victim has alleged.

On the basis of her complaint, Kapil Nagar cops booked PSI Thakre on rape charges. Further investigation is on.