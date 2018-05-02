Hudkeshwar head constable threatens to commit suicide, to oppose transfer

Nagpur: A suicide letter of a head constable attach to DB Squad of Hudkeshwar police, took Nagpur Police by storm after the letter was found doing rounds across social media. In the letter, head constable Sandip Gundalwar had on January 28 threatened to set himself on fire at Hudkeshwar police station, alleging that his transfer was ‘unlawful’.

Owing to increase in incidents of chain snatchings, robbery in Zone 4, the Commissioner of Police Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhayay had ordered transfers of the several officials of DB Squads at Sakkardara and Hudkeshwar police station. Following which Gundalwar was set to transfer at Police Head Quarter. However, condemning the orders issued by the CP Office, head constable Gundalwar wrote the offices of Chief Minister, Home Minister, Commissioner of Police, Nagpur City doling out life threat.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, DCP Zone 4, Nirmala Devi said, following the incident many officials have asked him to retreat from the suicide.

“Such incident coming from the police official is certainly not professional. If he (Gundalwar) had any sort of complaint he would have came to senior officials rather than pulling of such tricks. We have initiated departmental inquiry into matter, to check the gravity of the incident. However, in the meantime all the transfers have been put on hold,” added the DCP.