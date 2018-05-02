Hudkeshwar constable lands in ACB trap

Nagpur: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested a constable deployed with Kamleshwar police station red handed while accepting bribe of of Rs 10,000. The accused identified as Ramchandra Keshavrao Ikhar (54) had actually demanded Rs 25,000 from complainant to relieve necessary action against his son. However, after the series of negotiation the duo settled at Rs 10,000.

According to sources, following Ikhar’s demand of bribe complainant filled report with ACB. Based on the complaint received, the ACB then launched investigation into the matter and laid a trap near Hudkeshwar area and nabbed accused constable