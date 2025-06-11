HSRP deadline nears, but Nagpurians show cold shoulder, face stern action

Advertisement



: Despite repeated extensions and public awareness campaigns, vehicle owners in Nagpur are largely ignoring the mandate for High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) installation, presenting a significant challenge to the Maharashtra Transport Department.

The Maharashtra Transport Department, which had extended the deadline from March 31 to April 30 and now June 30, is now facing an uphill task as the majority of pre-2019 registered vehicles remain non-compliant.

Gold Rate 10 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,700 /- Gold 22 KT 89,000 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,200/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Official figures paint a stark picture: Out of 21.32 lakh vehicles registered in Nagpur city and district before April 1, 2019, a mere 3.2 lakh (approximately 15%) have been fitted with HSRPs. While Nagpur Rural shows slightly better progress with 1.31 lakh appointments made and 76,000 installations completed out of 5.65 lakh registered vehicles, the overall compliance rate remains critically low.

Within Nagpur city, the RTO has recorded 60,876 appointments, with 45,819 HSRP fitments finalized. Similarly, Nagpur East RTO has seen 52,239 appointments, resulting in only 38,860 installations. “Despite clear instructions and the availability of appointments, many vehicle owners are still ignoring the requirement,” lamented an RTO official, expressing concern over the sluggish pace.

In a decisive move to compel compliance, the Transport Department issued a stern directive on June 2. Effective June 16, vehicle owners without valid HSRPs will be denied essential RTO services, including ownership transfers, address changes, duplicate Registration Certificates (RCs), and No Objection Certificates (NOCs). However, those with pre-booked appointments will be exempt from this service blockade.

HSRPs, crafted from specialized aluminum and featuring tamper-proof holograms and laser-etched serial numbers, are designed to bolster vehicle security and enhance traceability. Yet, their widespread adoption is plagued by several hurdles. Many vehicle owners report difficulties with the online booking system, encounter lengthy queues at fitment centres, and allege instances of illegal overcharging and improper installations by certain dealers, despite the department’s clear guidelines.

An RTO official emphasized that only plates issued by authorized vendors and duly updated on the VAHAN portal are considered valid. Non-compliance could lead to a fine of Rs 1,000 under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Officials have warned that a stringent crackdown on violators is “imminent” after the June 16 deadline for service denial. The clock is ticking for Nagpur’s vehicle owners to fall in line or face the consequences.

Advertisement

Advertisement