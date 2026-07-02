HSRP deadline ends; RTO cracks down, 56 motorists fined on Day One in Nagpur

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Nagpur: The Regional Transport Office (RTO) and Nagpur Traffic Police have launched a citywide enforcement drive against vehicles operating without High Security Registration Plates (HSRP), with the grace period for compliance officially ending on June 30. From July 1 onwards, owners of vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, are liable to face penalties of up to Rs 1,000 for failing to install the tamper-proof number plates.

The first day of the joint enforcement campaign saw transport officials inspect 504 vehicles at various locations across the city despite intermittent rainfall. During the drive, 56 vehicles were found without HSRP and were issued challans totalling Rs 56,000, officials said.

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The crackdown follows repeated extensions granted by the Maharashtra Transport Department over the past few years to facilitate the installation of HSRPs. The deadline was extended six times, but the Transport Commissioner has now ruled out any further relaxation and directed all Regional Transport Offices across the state to initiate strict enforcement against violators.

Officials said the drive will continue in coordination with the Traffic Police, with special inspection campaigns planned at busy intersections, arterial roads and other strategic locations. The objective is to ensure complete compliance with the HSRP mandate, which has been introduced to improve vehicle traceability, deter theft and curb the use of counterfeit registration plates while enhancing overall road safety.

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Data with the Nagpur RTO reveals that compliance remains far from satisfactory. Of the 4,37,313 vehicles registered under the Nagpur City RTO before April 1, 2019, only 2,36,272 have been fitted with High Security Registration Plates so far. Similar compliance gaps have also been reported in rural areas.

Overall, according to transport department records, nearly 4.87 lakh vehicles under the jurisdiction of the city and rural transport offices are still awaiting HSRP installation, despite repeated appeals and multiple deadline extensions.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Aditya Mirkhelkar said the first day of the campaign was largely aimed at educating motorists about the mandatory requirement while initiating enforcement against violators. He indicated that joint drives by the Traffic Police and RTO would become more intensive in the coming days.

Nagpur City Regional Transport Officer Kiran Bidkar appealed to vehicle owners to immediately approach authorised centres and get High Security Registration Plates installed. He warned that routine inspections would continue across the city and motorists found violating the rules would face penalties under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Officials reiterated that with the compliance deadline now over, vehicle owners should not expect any further extension and must install HSRPs without delay to avoid legal action and inconvenience during future inspections.

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