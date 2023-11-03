HSC exam from Feb 21, SSC from March 1, 2024

Nagpur: Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the timetable for the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) examination and Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSC) examination.

HSC examination will begin on February 21, 2024 while SSC examination will start on March 1, 2024. The HSC examination for general, bifocal and vocational courses will be held between February 21 and March 19, 2024. The online examination of Information Technology and General Knowledge will be conducted from March 20 to March 23, 2024.

The written examination of SSC will begin on March 1 and will end on March 26, 2024. The practical examination, grade, orals and internal assessments for SSC are scheduled between February 2 and February 20, 2024. The date-wise timetable of SSC and HSC is available on the Board website ‘www.mahahsscboard.in’, informed Chintaman Wanjari, Secretary of Nagpur Divisional Board through a press release.

