HSC English paper errors: All students to get six marks

Nagpur: All students who attempted the erroneous questions in the English paper in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class XII exams will be allotted six marks, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has said.

According to a notification issued by the Board, a meeting of moderators for English subject was held recently, in which the errors were pointed out by subject experts too. A decision was taken to allot marks to students who attempted the questions. “With 2 marks each for three questions, a total 6 marks will be allotted to students who fall in one of the three categories — those who have mentioned ‘poetry section 2′ in the answersheets, those who have solved any other question from the same section and lastly those who may have only written the number of questions (A3, A4 and A5) which had errors,” the notification stated.

Students who mentioned the question numbers in the paper or attempted the wrong question will be given these marks. Board had convened a meeting of subject experts and regulators of all nine boards in the State. The meeting studied the report submitted by the Joint Committee of the experts that had come to the conclusion that the English paper had mistakes.

Advertisement

Accordingly, Board decided to give 6 marks against these mistakes. These marks will given to those students who either mentioned Poetry Section 2/Poetry/Section-2 in answersheet, or attempted to solve other questions in Poetry Section-2 or if the students wrote even the question numbers as A-3, A-4, A-5 in answersheet. There were 10 marks for Question 3 (A) and 4 marks for 3 (B). In the Question paper 3 (A) had A-1, A-2, A-3, A-4, A-5, all carrying two marks each. Question A-3 , Question A-4, Question A-5 confused students as they were in answer format.

According to one teacher, these questions were the specimen answers to be provided to the persons who do evaluation and not the questions. “The questions were confusing. In fact, they were not the questions but were specimen answers. When students came across those questions, they were perplexed as to what to write. I demand that the students who appeared in the examination but did not write the question number should also get all 6 marks. The marks to be given against incorrect questions should be given to all students,” pointed out Sapan Nehrotra, English Expert Teacher, Jupiter Science Junior College.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement