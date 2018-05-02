HRD Forum webinar on “Organisational Diagnosis”

On 25th June 2021 | 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm | Zoom



HRD Forum of Vidarbha Industries Association is organising a webinar on “Organisational Diagnosis” on Friday, 25th June, 2021 from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm through zoom platform.

Dr. Smita Singh (Dabholkar), Associate Professor, Organizational Behaviour, Chairperson, Corporate Communication Comm. of IMT Nagpur and a Certified Trainer for MBTI will be the resource person for the session.

This session will help you in understanding what to preserve and what to fix before it completely breaks down. What is Organizational Diagnosis? Why do we need to do it? Who should do it and what are the benefits will be explained with examples. A must attend for industrialists, top leaders, middle managers, HR practitioners and all those who find the topic relevant may join.

The event is supported by Ankur Seeds, Nagpur. Ankur Seeds is a renowned agri-seeds supplier in the country and partnering with VIA for professional causes. For details & registration contact VIA : 0712-2561211 or Suresh Pandilwar, Co-Chairman of VIA HRD Forum (9881012443) or Neelam Bowade, Convener of HRD Forum (9860264860).

Program is open for all and to know about HR from the renowned speaker, kindly join the zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89569924501or Meeting ID: 895 6992 4501

Industrialists, HR & IR Professionals, Entrepreneurs are cordially invited to join the session, says press note issued by Hemant Lodha, Chairman of VIA HRD Forum.