HQ Uttar Paradesh and Gujarat sub area celebrates independence day

Uttar Maharashtra & Gujarat (UMANG) Sub Area with its headquarters at AFI Building, Civil Lines Nagpur, celebrated the country’s 73rd Independence Day with fervor and gaiety. The event was marked by hoisting of the tricolor at the headquarter by Major General Rajesh Kundra, Sena Medal, General Officer Commanding in presence of Officers, JCOs and jawans of the formation.

On this solemn occasion, rich tributes were paid to all those who had laid down their lives in the line of duty. As a run up to the occasion, GUARDS Regimental Centre under the UMANG Sub Area conducted a Tree Plantation Drive, Run for Fun and Painting Competition for Army personnel and their families at Kamptee Cantonment. These events were held to promote a healthy life style and create environmental awareness amongst all age groups.

Major General Kundra exhorted one and all to continue to serve with sincerity and dedication to uphold the rich values and traditions of our great Army.

He said that it was the duty of everyone to live up to the faith reposed by the country in the organization.On the occasion, all ranks pledged to re-dedicate themselves in service of the motherland.