Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Aug 15th, 2019

HQ Uttar Paradesh and Gujarat sub area celebrates independence day

Uttar Maharashtra & Gujarat (UMANG) Sub Area with its headquarters at AFI Building, Civil Lines Nagpur, celebrated the country’s 73rd Independence Day with fervor and gaiety. The event was marked by hoisting of the tricolor at the headquarter by Major General Rajesh Kundra, Sena Medal, General Officer Commanding in presence of Officers, JCOs and jawans of the formation.

On this solemn occasion, rich tributes were paid to all those who had laid down their lives in the line of duty. As a run up to the occasion, GUARDS Regimental Centre under the UMANG Sub Area conducted a Tree Plantation Drive, Run for Fun and Painting Competition for Army personnel and their families at Kamptee Cantonment. These events were held to promote a healthy life style and create environmental awareness amongst all age groups.

Major General Kundra exhorted one and all to continue to serve with sincerity and dedication to uphold the rich values and traditions of our great Army.

He said that it was the duty of everyone to live up to the faith reposed by the country in the organization.On the occasion, all ranks pledged to re-dedicate themselves in service of the motherland.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur railway station, Vidhan Bhawan adorn Independence Day glitz
Nagpur railway station, Vidhan Bhawan adorn Independence Day glitz
Makeup Seminar organized by Bmakeover
Makeup Seminar organized by Bmakeover
Nagpur Crime News
Denied money for liquor, man slits friends’ throat in Jaripatka
Denied money for liquor, man slits friends’ throat in Jaripatka
Rashly driven truck knocks man dead in Nandanvan
Rashly driven truck knocks man dead in Nandanvan
Maharashtra News
राज्यपाल चे. विद्यासागर राव यांच्या हस्ते पुणे विधानभवन प्रांगणात ध्वजारोहण
राज्यपाल चे. विद्यासागर राव यांच्या हस्ते पुणे विधानभवन प्रांगणात ध्वजारोहण
समुद्राला मिळणारे पाणी गोदावरी खोऱ्यात, तेलंगणात जाणारे पाणी बोगद्यातून नळगंगेत- मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांचा महाराष्ट्र दुष्काळमुक्त करण्याचा निर्धार
समुद्राला मिळणारे पाणी गोदावरी खोऱ्यात, तेलंगणात जाणारे पाणी बोगद्यातून नळगंगेत- मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांचा महाराष्ट्र दुष्काळमुक्त करण्याचा निर्धार
Hindi News
Video: नागपुर शहर में दिन दहाड़े देश की सुरक्षा करने वाले फौजी के साथ मारपीट, पुलिस को खुली चुनौती देता अपराधी
Video: नागपुर शहर में दिन दहाड़े देश की सुरक्षा करने वाले फौजी के साथ मारपीट, पुलिस को खुली चुनौती देता अपराधी
महा मेट्रो के लिटील वूड का निर्माण कर क्षेत्र को चमन बना दिया : संदीप जोशी
महा मेट्रो के लिटील वूड का निर्माण कर क्षेत्र को चमन बना दिया : संदीप जोशी
Trending News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the national flag at the Red Fort, Full Speech Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the national flag at the Red Fort, Full Speech Highlights
Changes made in J-K will benefit people: Prez
Changes made in J-K will benefit people: Prez
Featured News
PM expresses concern over ‘population explosion’
PM expresses concern over ‘population explosion’
Sunny Deol Chants ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ In A Patriotic Speech In Nagpur
Sunny Deol Chants ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ In A Patriotic Speech In Nagpur
Trending In Nagpur
HQ Uttar Paradesh and Gujarat sub area celebrates independence day
HQ Uttar Paradesh and Gujarat sub area celebrates independence day
जिल्हाधिकारी कार्यालयात स्वातंत्र्य दिन साजरा
जिल्हाधिकारी कार्यालयात स्वातंत्र्य दिन साजरा
पालकमंत्री चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे स्वातंत्र्यदिनाच्या वर्धापनदिनी मुख्य ध्वजारोहण समारंभ
पालकमंत्री चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे स्वातंत्र्यदिनाच्या वर्धापनदिनी मुख्य ध्वजारोहण समारंभ
RSS General Secretary Bhaiyaji Joshi unfurls national flag in Nagpur
RSS General Secretary Bhaiyaji Joshi unfurls national flag in Nagpur
Nagpur railway station, Vidhan Bhawan adorn Independence Day glitz
Nagpur railway station, Vidhan Bhawan adorn Independence Day glitz
Video: नागपुर शहर में दिन दहाड़े देश की सुरक्षा करने वाले फौजी के साथ मारपीट, पुलिस को खुली चुनौती देता अपराधी
Video: नागपुर शहर में दिन दहाड़े देश की सुरक्षा करने वाले फौजी के साथ मारपीट, पुलिस को खुली चुनौती देता अपराधी
यश बोरकर खून प्रकरण : आरोपीच्या फाशीवर निर्णय राखून
यश बोरकर खून प्रकरण : आरोपीच्या फाशीवर निर्णय राखून
मॉर्डन स्कूल, स्कूल ऑफ स्कॉलर्स व सांदीपनी ‘महापौर चषका’चे मानकरी
मॉर्डन स्कूल, स्कूल ऑफ स्कॉलर्स व सांदीपनी ‘महापौर चषका’चे मानकरी
मनपाच्या सीएनजी बस प्रात्यक्षिकाला ना.गडकरी व खासदार सनी देओल यांची सदिच्छा भेट
मनपाच्या सीएनजी बस प्रात्यक्षिकाला ना.गडकरी व खासदार सनी देओल यांची सदिच्छा भेट
‘इनोव्हेशन पर्व’मुळे शहराचे नाव आंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तरावर उंचावणार : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
‘इनोव्हेशन पर्व’मुळे शहराचे नाव आंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तरावर उंचावणार : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145