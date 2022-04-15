Howzzat! Bar vs Bench showdown enthrals cricket field in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: All learned members of High Court Bar Association, Nagpur witnessed the annual Bar vs Bench friendly cricket match on Friday. The Hon’ble Chief Justice, Bombay High Court Shri Dipankar Datta was centre of attraction at the match which concluded between 6 am to 9 am at VCA Stadium, Civil Lines. Nagpur.

Nagpur Today lensman Sandip Gurghate has brought you some exclusive snapshots from the enthralling battle between Bar vs Bench.

