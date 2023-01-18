How To Check ICICI Credit Card Application Status

Overview

Credit Cards are currently accepted everywhere, making them handier than carrying cash around in your pocket. Since online shopping has become an important part of life, the demand for credit cards has grown exponentially. ICICI Bank offers credit cards that you can easily access through a simple application process.

However, not knowing the progress of your credit card application can be quite anxiety-inducing. Hence, you can check the ICICI credit card application status either online or offline depending on your convenience.

ICICI Credit Card Online Status Check

ICICI Bank allows you to check the status of your credit card application online. Through the online process, you can check your ICICI credit card application status from the comfort of your home. Furthermore, the process is instantaneous and can provide you with an update in a matter of seconds.

Here’s how you can check the ICICI credit card application status online through 6 simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICICI bank

Step 2: Head to the section titled ‘Credit Card’

Step 3: Use your login credentials to login into the page

Step 4: Select the option that says ‘Track Application’.

Step 5: Fill in details such as the application ID of your credit card, PAN card, and your registered mobile number.

Step 6: Once you enter all the details, select ‘Submit’ to view your ICICI credit card application status.

ICICI Credit Card Offline Status Check

In addition to an online process, credit card applicants can also check their ICICI credit card application status by physically visiting the nearest ICICI Bank branch.

You can find below the steps to follow if you choose to visit a branch for a status update:

Step 1: Visit your nearest ICICI Bank branch. You may contact ICICI credit card customer care number to find the branch closest to your place of residence or business.

Step 2: You may seek the assistance of a bank representative.

Step 3: For verification, the representative could ask you for identification proof; hence, it is advisable to carry the necessary documents.

Step 4: Once your verification is approved, you will be provided with a detailed update on the progress of your application.

Status Results And What They Mean

Once you request your ICICI credit card application status, the following responses will be displayed on your screen or confirmed by the bank representative, depending on whether you have initiated the status update process online or offline.

In-progress

“In-progress” as an update should mean that your application is being viewed and gauged for eligibility and approval. Rest assured that your application is in progress.

On hold

“On Hold” would indicate that the process of approval or disapproval was halted due to a reason that is essentially the discretion of ICICI Bank. This could mean that the applicant didn’t complete the submission of essential documents; however, in this case the bank should contact you regarding the same. Once ICICI Bank is satisfied with your application, the process should resume.

Approved

This means that your application was successful and matched the eligibility criteria posed by the bank. In this case, your ICICI Bank credit card should be in your possession shortly.

Disapproved

The “Disapproved” status suggests that you were unable to meet the ICICI Bank credit card eligibility criteria. The bank should confirm this through an SMS sent to your registered mobile phone number. To find why your application was rejected, you may contact the ICICI credit card customer care number.

Dispatched

The ICICI credit card application status showing as “Dispatched” signifies that your credit card should be in your possession soon. You can expect the card to reach you at your registered address in 2-3 business days.

No records found

The “No Records Found” status will be displayed on your screen if you fail to provide accurate information. You will be required to re-enter your data correctly to initiate the ICICI credit card application status process again.

Conclusion

Once you have applied for a credit card, the approval process could take a few days. This could keep you waiting impatiently. ICICI Bank allows you to check the ICICI credit card application status during such situations. You can either visit the nearest ICICI Bank branch or check the status on their online portal. Either way, the process is quite seamless and hassle-free. Hence, with this feature, you can ensure complete transparency from your credit card provider by knowing the exact progress status of your credit card application.

