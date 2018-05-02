National Testing Agency (NTA) is the responsible body for publishing JEE Main September scorecard/result. It will be available at the official website of JEE Main i.e. jeemain.nic.in.

Aspirants who had appeared in the exam from September 01 to September 06 must be waiting for the result. NTA will not share the result through email, post, fax, etc. It will be available in online mode only. The details required to check JEE Main result 2020are application number and password. Aspirants can check “How to Calculate JEE Main September 2020 Score” section to know the process to calculate their percentile score. NTA will prepare the rank list based on the percentile score.

JEE Main 2020 Result Date

Events Dates Exam date 01-Sep-2020 to 06-Sep-2020 Result date 11-Sep-2020 (Tentative)

How to Calculate JEE Main September 2020 Score?

The exam is conducted on multiple days with the varying difficulty level. Hence, NTA has introduced percentile system based on normalization process to make equal assessment of the aspirant’s performance. The formula given below is usedto calculate the percentile score.

Steps to calculate Score:

Get the strength of candidates appeared in a particular session with raw marks equal to or less than the candidate

Multiply it with 100

After that divide the product of (strength of candidates appeared in a particular session with raw marks equal to or less than the candidate X100) by Total number of aspirants who had appeared in that particular session

The result you will obtain after mathematical operation will be the score.

JEE Main 2020 Percentile Score Highlights

It’s not raw marks

It is normalized score

It is used for preparing merit list

It is not the aggregate percentile of individual subjects

JEE Main 2020 Tie Breaker Rules

There is a tie-breaker rule to resolve the tie between two or more than two aspirants. Check the procedure to break the tie below:

Aspirant obtaining higher percentile score in Mathematics in the testwill be considered.

If tie persist then aspirant obtaining higher percentile score in Physics in the testwill be considered.

If tie still not resolved then aspirant obtaining higher percentile score in Chemistrywill be considered.

If tie remains then aspirants older in age will be preferred.

Normalization Process to prepare Rank List

NTA consider the normalization process for the preparation of rank list based on aspirant’s performance. The preparation of rank list comprises of three main steps. The steps are:

Division of the test takers in different shift in different days

Preparation of the result for each session considering raw score and percentile

Compilation of all NTA score and preparation of the merit list

