How to Avoid Falling into a Debt Trap with Personal Loans

Debt traps can be tricky situations with a point of no return in terms of clearing all your liabilities and getting your finances back on track. In this context, a personal loan can be one of the most effective ways to counter them. Let us look at some key aspects of debt traps and how you can combat them with these loans below.

What is a Debt Trap?

Picture a scenario where debt keeps piling on debt, limiting your ability to save or invest anything else for your future financial goals. Over time, a debt trap can balloon into a desperate financial situation where you are trapped without the ability to even make payments. This entraps you into a complete debt cycle that you may find hard to get out of. Whenever you take a loan or any debt, there are two aspects that matter, namely the principal and the interest (the fee on the principal loan amount). You repay both these components every month to the lender and if you default on the same, it means that the interest keeps accruing while the principal does not reduce.

This makes it impossible to pay off the loan. What people do in such situations is borrow more money to repay other liabilities and cover costs. Eventually, they get trapped in a vicious cycle of debt with piling-up interest and a borrowing cycle without the ability to clear these dues or meet other expenses. Some of the biggest reasons behind these debt traps include unexpected financial and medical emergencies that take out a major chunk of cash, poor budgeting and financial planning, overspending, and inconsistent income flow that makes it hard to repay loans in a timely manner. Now that you know about a debt trap, how do you get out of it? Here’s where a personal loan can help.

Consolidating Debt with a Personal Loan

Here’s how you can reduce and consolidate your debt with a personal loan:

Evaluate your Circumstances-

Evaluate your financial circumstances thoroughly, making a list of all your loans and debts. Note down the outstanding balances, interest rates, and monthly payments that you need to make. It will be a guide for helping you prioritize the debts to be cleared first.

Make a Budget-

Identify your expenses every month and allocate your income likewise. Cut out anything that is unnecessary and put it into your debt repayment kitty. Once you know how much you can afford to repay, you will get an idea of how much to apply for.

Talk to Your Bank about a Personal Loan

Have a chat with your relationship manager at your primary bank about debt consolidation. You can use a personal loan to repay all your existing liabilities. This will help you repay multiple high-interest loans and streamline everything into one more manageable loan, often at a better interest rate. These loans can be godsends with their fixed rates of interest, structured plans for repayment, and other benefits.

Work Out the Eligibility Aspects

Work closely with your bank to determine whether you fit the bill in terms of repaying the single loan that will result from consolidating all the other debts. You should have the requisite credit score and income flow in this case.

Negotiate the Terms

Negotiate with existing lenders (previous debts) for better terms and conditions once you are assured of the personal loan funds. You can settle for lump-sum payouts or lower interest rates in this regard.

Get Things Back on Track

Once the loan is disbursed, clear off all your debts as per your pre-agreed settlements with multiple lenders. Thereafter, start repaying your personal loan at the agreed interest rate without any defaults.

Here are some other tips that will help you avoid the debt trap successfully.

Added Tips to Avoid Debt Traps

A personal loan for debt consolidation is the best way out of these situations in most cases. There are a few other tips that will also hold you in good stead.

Emergency Funds-

For starters, build an emergency fund once you can afford to put some money aside. It will help you accumulate at least 3-6 months’ worth of your salary/income, thereby helping you cover sudden expenses without resorting to heavy borrowing again.

Keep credit card debt zero/minimal-

Make sure you keep a lid on credit card debt to avoid future traps. Do away with credit card debt altogether or use your cards for minimal spends that you can easily repay by the due date.

Work on your financial behavior-

It’s not just about using a personal loan to consolidate and repay debt, but also about your changed responses to the situation. Take it as a learning experience and work to improve your financial behavior. Prioritize savings and investments along with loan repayment. Cut out unnecessary expenditures and impulse buys from your life. Make payments before the due date each month without even a single default.

Conclusion

A personal loan can be a game-changer for helping you get out of a debt trap. Evaluate your financial situation wisely and discuss terms with your lender before going ahead. Here’s to enjoying a stress-free and low-debt life ahead!

