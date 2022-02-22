How Sohail Tariq went on to become one of the finest freelance professionals is worth a good read.

These days, choosing a career of your choice has become all the more easier as many companies across the globe are opting to offer freelance opportunities to professionals who are well versed with a particular subject. Many industry experts have realized this, unlike earlier times the options and opportunities are nearly limitless today. They can retrain, and chase a long-buried passion to take up work of their choice by opting to work as freelancers. Freelance expert and entrepreneur Sohail Tariq’s story is on the same lines, which is interesting and worth telling. He went from a chartered accountant to a freelance expert within no time, and the position that he has achieved so far in his career is indeed commendable.

He is highly experienced in the drop-shipping space and currently handles 200+ Drop-Shipping Accounts, 100 Wholesales accounts, 50 Amazon PL Projects and 30 Walmart accounts of 200+ clients, which is quite impressive by all means. With a vast experience of 22 years behind him, today he is running a company of 250 employees, which is a great accomplishment. He says that getting into this space was not a thought about affair, and he just got in as the drop-shipping space interested him till no end. Transitioning from the financial world to this area of work was not easy, and he too had to go through a lot of difficulties initially, but his passion to be the best in whichever work he takes up got him to this position.

Like many, Tariq started his career believing that the harder he worked, the more better he would be financially. However, that lifestyle simply wasn’t sustainable, and he was already experiencing burnout. “I just felt like I was caught up in the rat race and was blindly running without any goal or motive, that’s when I decided to buck up and think about an alternative. Fortunately, I came across these freelancing opportunities and grabbed them at the right time,” says Tariq who has emerged as the most successful professionals in business today.