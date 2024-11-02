How Nagpur Police Traced and Arrested Suspect Behind Nationwide Bomb Threats, Reveals CP Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Cyber Police Station, Nagpur, has registered a case against Jagdish Shriram Uikey for allegedly sending a threatening email that mentioned potential bomb blasts at various high-profile locations, including airports, markets, temples, trains, and railway stations across the country. The suspect was apprehended on October 31, 2024, following an investigation that traced the threatening message to his email ID, jagdishuikey21@ gmail .com

According to police reports, the complainant, Sandeep Pralhadrao Dongre, an employee at Nagpur Airport with Indigo Airlines, received an email claiming that a terror attack would occur on the 30th of the month. The email purportedly specified a coded message, “25-MBA-5-MTR-10,” and stated that Jaish-e-Mohammad and SJF, two known terrorist organizations, had been paid Rs 75,000 crore to carry out these attacks. The message warned of bomb blasts at specific sites, including airports (M-5), bus stands (B-5), and religious sites (M-5). The email also listed several airline companies, including Air India, Indigo, Vistara, Akasa, SpiceJet, and Air India Express, as potential targets for hijacking or bombing.

Police officials have expressed concerns that such threatening statements could incite fear and disrupt public harmony, causing widespread panic among citizens. Consequently, a case has been filed under sections 353(1)(b), 353(1)(c), 353(2), and 217 of the Indian Penal Code at the Cyber Police Station in Nagpur.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Uikey, aged 35 and a resident of Nagpur, was also involved in sending similar threatening emails to various government offices, including the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Director General of Police. Two mobile phones have been seized from Uikey, and preliminary analysis shows that he used the same email ID to send over 354 emails containing similar threats.

It was further revealed that Uikey had previously made multiple visits to prominent locations, including the Prime Minister’s Office in Delhi, the Ministry in Mumbai, and other sensitive sites. Additionally, he is known to have authored a book titled “Terrorism: A Mighty Demon,” which is now being reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

The investigation is being supervised by Dr. Ravindra Kumar Singhal, Nagpur City Police Commissioner, along with Senior Officers Nisar Tamboli (Additional Commissioner of Police), Sanjay Patil (Additional Commissioner of Crime), Lohit Matani (Deputy Commissioner, Zone 1/Cyber), and Shweta Khedkar (Deputy Commissioner, Special Branch). Officers Amol Deshmukh, Vijay Rane, and Kavikant Chaudhary from the Cyber Police Station are leading the probe.

The accused is currently in police custody until November 3, 2024, as investigations continue into the motives and potential connections to anti-national elements associated with these threats.

… Avani Arya