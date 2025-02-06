How is the josh? High…: VCA’s Jamtha Stadium comes alive with fans in blue chant “India! India!”

Nagpur: The excitement was palpable, the atmosphere electric, and the chants of “India! India!” reverberated through the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Jamtha Stadium in Nagpur as cricket enthusiasts from across the city and beyond gathered for the much-anticipated India vs England One Day International (ODI) on Thursday. After a hiatus of six years, international 50-over cricket returned to Nagpur, and the city’s cricket-loving crowd left no stone unturned in making it a grand spectacle.

The VCA Jamtha Stadium, one of the finest cricketing venues in the country, was draped in blue as thousands of fans, donned in Team India jerseys, filled the stands. Many arrived well before the scheduled start, eager to witness their cricketing idols in action. Some sported elaborate face paintings, while others waved the Indian tricolour, turning the stands into a sea of vibrant colours.

Fans weren’t just here to watch cricket; they came to celebrate it. From chanting slogans to dancing in the aisles, the crowd embodied the spirit of Indian cricket fandom. A few groups carried banners with slogans like “How’s the Josh? High!”, keeping the adrenaline levels soaring.

Hosting its first ODI since 2017, the VCA Jamtha Stadium has long been a fortress for Team India, with several memorable victories etched in its history. The return of international cricket to Nagpur saw families, young fans, and seasoned cricket lovers making their way to the stadium, reliving the nostalgia of previous iconic encounters.

Outside the venue, the excitement was equally intense. Street vendors did brisk business, selling Indian flags, jerseys, and accessories to fans eager to showcase their support. Many were seen posing for selfies with giant cutouts of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, while some fans even dressed up as superheroes and traditional warriors to grab the limelight.