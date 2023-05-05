Even before we realize it, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has already reached the halfway stage. With 35 matches done, each team has played seven matches so far. Some franchises look settled, while others are still trying to find the right combinations.

IPL 2023 Points Table at Halfway

Close competition is at the top, and most teams are separated by net run rate. The IPL 2023 points table at the halfway stage (match 35 included):

Teams Matches Won Lost Tied NR Points NRR CSK 7 5 2 0 0 10 +0.662 GT 7 5 2 0 0 10 +0.580 RR 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.844 LSG 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.547 RCB 7 4 3 0 0 8 -0.008 PBKS 7 4 3 0 0 8 -0.162 MI 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.620 KKR 7 2 5 0 0 4 -0.186 SRH 7 2 5 0 0 4 -0.725 DC 7 2 5 0 0 4 -0.961

Chances of each team making it to the Playoffs

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

CSK is currently placed at the top of the IPL 2023 table, thanks to their top order and ever-improving bowling attack. The team looks settled now, despite the unavailability of some key players like Ben Stokes and Sisanda Magala. CSK has won five matches out of seven played.

CSK is more than likely to make it to the playoffs.

Leading run-scorer: Devon Conway

Leading wicket-taker: Tushar Deshpande

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Just like CSK, GT has won five matches this season. The reigning champions are second on the points table due to their net run rate. GT looks like the most balanced side, so the Ahmedabad-based outfit will likely make it to the playoffs.

Leading run-scorer: Shubman Gill

Leading wicket-taker: Rashid Khan

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

RR has won eight points from seven matches. The Sanju Samson-led team looks settled, except for the middle order, which is vulnerable and lacks consistency. RR is currently third on the points table.

The inaugural IPL champions can also slip out of the race to the playoffs, which would boil down to how their middle order performs in the upcoming games.

Leading run-scorer: Jos Buttler

Leading wicket-taker: Yuzvendra Chahal

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

LSG has the team to make it to the playoffs. Some strategic decisions have cost them a few matches. The KL Rahul-led side is placed fourth on the points table with four wins out of seven games.

The franchise must start winning consistently, as they have the team to do so. The only thing that can stop them from making it to the playoffs is their strategic decisions.

Leading run-scorer: KL Rahul

Leading wicket-taker: Mark Wood

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

RCB is blowing hot and cold in the IPL 2023 season. The lack of consistency can dent their chances of making it to the playoffs.

RCB is placed fifth on the points table and can make it to the playoffs with consistent performances.

Leading run-scorer: Faf du Plessis

Leading wicket-taker: Mohammed Siraj

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

PBKS is doing well, and the IPL 2014 runner-up is gaining momentum. Their bowling has e greatly improved; their main concern is their middle-order inconsistency. Once they sort that out, they will be strong contenders for the playoffs.

Currently, PBKS is sixth on the points table.

Leading run-scorer: Shikhar Dhawan

Leading wicket-taker: Arshdeep Singh

Mumbai Indians (MI)

MI has plenty of things that they need to get right. The five-time champions’ openers must be more consistent, and the middle order also looks vulnerable. MI has an inexperienced bowling attack, so containing opponents’ batters at the end becomes difficult.

MI are currently seventh on the table, and their chances of making it to the playoffs look slim.

Leading run-scorer: Tilak Varma

Leading wicket-taker: Piyush Chawla

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

KKR is struggling this season, which is due to their pace attack and batting order. In-form batters like Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh must bat up in the order.

The two-time winners’ are placed eighth on the points table. They have the players to turn their fortunes around, but the chances of making it to the playoffs are very low.

Leading run-scorer: Venkatesh Iyer

Leading wicket-taker: Varun Chakravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

SRH is far from its best, and its place on the points table indicates the same. They are placed ninth on the points table.

The franchise is struggling in all three departments, and its chances of making it to the playoffs are slim.

Leading run-scorer: Mayank Agarwal

Leading wicket-taker: Mayank Markande

Delhi Capitals (DC)

DC lost their first five matches and now has two consecutive wins. The team is picking up, but they have a lot to do. David Warner, the captain, can inspire the team to make a comeback, but all the players will need to raise their game.

Currently, DC is last on the points table.

Leading run-scorer: David Warner

Leading wicket-taker: Kuldeep Yadav

Note: Data as on April 25, 2023

Concluding Thoughts

Every team has its strengths and weaknesses; each needs to identify and work on them. No team can get complacent, as no spot for the playoffs has been booked yet. Teams at the bottom of the table must get their act together before it is too late.