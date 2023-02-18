How can one create an influencer marketing strategy? Explains Ratnesh Kumar.

Head Honcho of Vansh Entertainment, he explains that for the best results with influencer marketing, one needs to work with experts and social media influencers who share the same brand values.

The insane growth levels and the massive momentum a few industries have attained in all these years can be attributed to so many different factors. Though the latest tech trends and the adoption of the latest tech advancements across sectors have been a huge factor, no one can deny how excellently a few professionals and business owners have walked their way to the top in order to create tremendous growth and success for their niches. Serving as one of the finest examples of one such professional is Ratnesh Kumar, the head honcho of Vansh Entertainment (@vansh01_official), one of the best marketing and management companies in India.

He has, over the years, turned into a pro at influencer marketing, besides growing as a social media monetization and growth analyst, digital creator and artist/celebrity manager. Speaking about influencer marketing, he says that it is also known as branded content or, in simple terms working with social media creators and influencers to expand the reach of a brand/business across social media.

For this, he lays out a few points for creating a great influencer marketing strategy.

• Know your goals: It is important to know who their target demographic is first and second to reach newer target markets. People must understand how the influencer marketing plan will fit into their broader social media marketing strategy and create measurable goals, to one-by-one fulfil them.

• Understand the three ‘R’s of influence: The three ‘R’s stand for Relevance, Reach and Resonance. A Relevant influencer is one who shares relevant content about the business. Reach is the number of people they can potentially reach through their follower base, and Resonance is the potential level of engagement influencers can create with their audience.

• Find influencers that can complement the brand: It is necessary for brands to make a short list of influencers that can add more to the vibe, trust and value of the brand/business. For example, a swimsuit brand can collaborate with a body-positive and inclusive content creator with significant reach on social media.

• Reach people privately and personally: Starting conversations and communicating with the audience through posts and then direct messaging them both work wonders, which increases trust and the chance of getting benefited by the same.

Ratnesh Kumar (@ratnesh25_official) lastly says that brands must collaborate with those creators who can develop effective and valuable content that can easily attract and engage with their audiences.

